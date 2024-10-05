MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDXG. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after buying an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDXG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

