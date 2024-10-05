Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 45,298 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $32,576,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,351 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 753,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on B. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 13.0 %

NYSE:B opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

