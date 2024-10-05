Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSWC. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $16,079,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.17%.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.