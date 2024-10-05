HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $19.90. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 12,115 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in HUTCHMED by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

