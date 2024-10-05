Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $13.11. Noah shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 26,790 shares.
Noah Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $874.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.74 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 26.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.
