Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.75. Tuya shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 365,639 shares traded.

Tuya Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $928.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuya stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

