Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.83. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,125,902 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Featured Stories

