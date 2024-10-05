Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.82. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1,044,845 shares.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
