Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.82. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1,044,845 shares.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

