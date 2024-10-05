KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.27. KE shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 5,935,826 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock.

KE Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

