Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.92, but opened at $63.66. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 1,096,001 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 333,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,795,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

