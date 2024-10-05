Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.32. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 53,130 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura Securities upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 11.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

