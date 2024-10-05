Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $86.92, but opened at $82.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albany International shares last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 29,480 shares traded.

AIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5,971.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 672,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 181,814 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,592,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,961,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 176.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

