JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $43.00. JD.com shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 9,920,589 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.