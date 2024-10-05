Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.56, but opened at $44.64. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 162,537 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $801,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

