ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $24.75. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 396,369 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

