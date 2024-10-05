Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $26.57. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 184,179 shares trading hands.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

