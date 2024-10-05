LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.13. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2,629,413 shares changing hands.

LexinFintech Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 199,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

