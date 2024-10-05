iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $19.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 634,521 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $254,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

