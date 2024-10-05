Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $12.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 1,374,395 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,775,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after buying an additional 1,925,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,835,000 after buying an additional 2,284,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.