Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.07. Novavax shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,125,211 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Novavax Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 500.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

