AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,860,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,666% from the previous session’s volume of 500,782 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $3.91.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

