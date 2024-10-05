Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.90. Lufax shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,235,790 shares.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $60,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $78,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

