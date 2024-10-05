H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.46, but opened at $39.26. H World Group shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 167,157 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.89 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in H World Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in H World Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in H World Group by 80.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in H World Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 46.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 276,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

