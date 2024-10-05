Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $15.56. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 57,308 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

