Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 560,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 690% from the previous session’s volume of 70,944 shares.The stock last traded at $35.66 and had previously closed at $35.80.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
