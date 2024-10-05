Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.51. Weibo shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 404,478 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $123,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

