Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $28.72. Li Auto shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 3,078,773 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.