NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.86. NIO shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 20,490,367 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.21). The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. NIO's revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

