Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.72. 65,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 759,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Cactus Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cactus by 27.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cactus in the first quarter worth $115,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cactus by 251.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Stories

