Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.30. 335,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,412,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

NUVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

