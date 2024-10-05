Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.25. 272,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 604,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.