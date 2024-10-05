The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 283,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,209,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $783.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

