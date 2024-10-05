Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.69 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 81,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 196,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $614.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Thryv by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

