Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $86.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

