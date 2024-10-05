AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 97,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 401,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $597.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AxoGen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

