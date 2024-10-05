Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 1,795 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BND stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

