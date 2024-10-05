American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $130,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.97. 2,240,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.35. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

