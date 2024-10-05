iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESML traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 47,296 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.