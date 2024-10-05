Corrigan Financial Inc. Has $16.24 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,216 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.82% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30,372.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,288,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,472 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,366,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $24,489,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 272.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 919,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 672,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,898,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 332,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

