iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after buying an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,925,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,389. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

