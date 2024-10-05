Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 4,480 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 301,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.