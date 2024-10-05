Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.0 %

URI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $789.52. 416,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,587. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $694.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

