iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,633,000.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.34. 305,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

