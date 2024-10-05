Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0622

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $416.59 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,702,975,538 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

