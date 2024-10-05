ANDY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, ANDY has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $136.72 million and $2.26 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00251877 BTC.

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00013074 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,274,129.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

