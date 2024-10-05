UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 1.6% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00009568 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $360,162.11 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00106619 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,307,391 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,308,395.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.89986483 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $282,945.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

