Nano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $962,254.29 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $112.29 million and $962,254.29 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,044.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.21 or 0.00517712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00106619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.05 or 0.00246680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00029869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00073895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

