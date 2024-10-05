Persistence Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Persistence has a total market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $578,424.33 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,425,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

