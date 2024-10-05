Degen (DEGEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.82 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Degen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a market capitalization of $90.82 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degen has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00762655 USD and is down -11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $39,584,060.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

