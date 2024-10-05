Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $25.56 or 0.00041197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $151.08 million and $18.48 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00251877 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,910,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,741,659.12577428. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.02949748 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $31,626,878.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

